Santa Barbara County accepting applications for Coastal Resources Mitigation Fund grants

Santa Barbara County is accepting applications for its Coastal Resources Mitigation Fund grant program, which provides funding for projects aimed at protecting and enhancing coastal resources.

According to the county, the fund is designed to help offset adverse impacts of offshore oil and gas development on coastal resources. Eligible projects may focus on environmentally sensitive coastal resources, coastal aesthetics, coastal tourism or coastal recreation.

County officials said proposed projects must be related to coastal resources, regardless of whether they are located inside or outside the coastal zone. Public agencies, municipalities, special districts and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

The county said grant proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2026. Application materials and additional information are available on Santa Barbara County's Coastal Resources Mitigation Fund webpage.

To assist prospective applicants, county officials will host two online informational workshops. The first is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 29 and the second for 3 p.m. Oct. 1. Both meetings will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams, with phone participation options also available.