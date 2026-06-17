Santa Barbara County adopts $1.66 billion budget

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors adopted a $1.66 billion operating budget for FY 2026-27, paired with more than $122 million in capital investments.

County officials say the budget reflects a 1.7% reduction from the prior year and is guided by the theme "Responsible Stewardship Today; Resilient, Sustainable Tomorrow."

The two-year balancing strategy will preserve the County's Strategic Reserve while maintaining funding for health and human services, public safety, housing, homelessness response, infrastructure, climate resilience, and justice and diversion programs.

To offset reductions in state and federal funding, the county cut positions, contracts, and operating costs.

The budget maintains $7.4 million in ongoing General Fund support to restore more than 143 positions in Social Services and County Health, which officials say will leverage an additional $11 million in state and federal funding.

During final deliberations, the Board approved funding for a second Rural Crime Deputy, a Behavioral Science Unit Manager, a fourth Co-Response Team, a Warrant Officer, a Film Commissioner, and an attorney in County Counsel.

The Board also set aside $250,000 for youth education programs, allocated $812,000 for the Sheriff's Office, and earmarked $600,000 in Shell Settlement funds for the Santa Maria Levee Trail.

"This adopted budget reflects some difficult fiscal realities, but it also demonstrates our continued commitment to being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars," Chair of the Board of Supervisors Bob Nelson said. "We worked hard to protect core services, invest in critical infrastructure, and maintain momentum on public safety, housing, homelessness response, and other community priorities."