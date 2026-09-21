Santa Barbara County animal services partners with nationwide campaign to empty shelters

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) has joined with the Bissell Pet Foundation for the annual Empty the Shelters™ adoption campaign. The nationwide campaign encourages adoptions across 400 shelters in 45 states.

From Sept. 18 to Sept. 30, all three of the SBCAS locations will waive additional adoption fees, creating an accessible environment to find a new furry friend. Every pet available for adoption will also come vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and guaranteed 30 days of free pet insurance through MetLife.

During the campaign, owners will be able to adopt from SBCAS and partners ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program) Cats and BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter), both located at the Santa Barbara shelter location.

The following locations will host the Empty the Shelters™ campaign:

548 W Foster Rd, Santa Maria

1501 W Central Ave, Lompoc

5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara