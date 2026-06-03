Santa Barbara County Animal Services to waive adoption fees for Adopt-a-Pet-Day

In celebration of the third annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day, Santa Barbara County Animal Services will be offering fee-waived adoptions at select shelters in the area.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 6, community members will have the opportunity to adopt dogs, cats, rabbits, puppies, kittens, and other fluffy friends from the following shelters for free:



Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria

Lompoc Animal Center, 1501 W. Central Avenue, Lompoc

Santa Barbara Animal Center, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara

As animal shelters across the county continue to struggle with capacity issues and economic pressures, adoption remains one of the most effective ways to support animals in need.

According to the County of Santa Barbara Health Department, only about 30% of households acquire pets through shelters or rescue organizations.

This year's California Adopt-a-Pet Day aims to place 5,000 shelter pets in homes in a single day. Organizers say since its inception in 2024, the statewide event has already housed more than 8,500 shelter animals.

“Every day, our shelters care for animals that are simply waiting for a second chance,” said Sarah Aguilar, Director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services. “California Adopt-a-Pet Day is an opportunity for our community to save a life while helping us create space for the next animal in need. Whether you’re looking for a hiking partner, a couch companion, a barn cat, or a rabbit to join your family, we have incredible animals ready to go home.”