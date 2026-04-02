Santa Barbara County announces inaugural Spring Fair at Cachuma Lake

The Santa Barbara County Parks Department has announced its first-ever Spring Fair at the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.

This free event will take place within Cachuma Lake’s Lanford Memorial Grove on May 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair is open to all ages and promises to be a vibrant community event, celebrating the spring season, environmental stewardship and local partnerships.

Lanford Memorial Grove will play host to a variety of activities and attractions for attendees, including face painting, a bounce house, arts and crafts, and nature-themed selfie station.

In addition to children's activities, the fair will have live music and food vendors from local businesses.

Organizations including the Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Ynez Valley Botanical Garden, Santa Barbara Audubon Society, and others will be joining the local celebration.