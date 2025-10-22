Santa Barbara County approves new parking compliance program for Isla Vista

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and loan agreement with the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) to launch a dedicated parking compliance program in Isla Vista.

The IVCSD Board of Directors had already approved the documents on October 14.

This new initiative addresses long-standing parking congestion in Isla Vista, the county's most densely populated unincorporated area according to officials.

As part of the broader Isla Vista Parking Action Plan, the program aims to improve safety, accessibility, and sustainability through better parking management.

The County will delegate enforcement authority to IVCSD and provide a $300,000 loan for startup costs, which is expected to launch in April 2026. The funds will be repaid by IVCSD through citation revenue by 2028.

On October 28, the IVCSD Board will hold a meeting to discuss the formal establishment of a Parking District and Parking Place Commission, with final approval anticipated in November. Community members are encouraged to attend and provide feedback.

For more details, visit islavistacsd.ca.gov.