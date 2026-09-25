Santa Barbara County considers easing restrictions on backyard beehives

Backyard beehives in unincorporated Santa Barbara County could soon face fewer restrictions as county officials consider changes to rules governing where residents can keep bees.

County supervisors have directed staff to develop proposed changes addressing hive locations, setbacks, and registration requirements. Staff is expected to return with recommendations within six months.

Under current county rules, beehives generally must be at least 300 feet from property lines and 600 feet from a neighbor’s home, unless the neighbor gives permission.

The county does not routinely inspect every property for beehives. Enforcement generally begins when a violation is reported.

For local beekeepers and bee-rescue operators, the proposed changes could make it easier to keep colonies in residential areas.

“We want to make sure we keep bees that are well adapted in Santa Barbara here in town,” said Maddie Haddad, a technician with Super Bee Rescue and Removal.

The company rescues about 800 colonies a year, relocating bees rather than exterminating them.

“Our job is to take bees where they are unwanted to somewhere they are wanted,” said Nicholas Wigle, owner of Super Bee Rescue and Removal.

Honeybees play an important role in pollinating crops across California, but colonies face threats from pesticides, parasites, and inadequate nutrition.

“There isn’t a robot or a drone that is gonna pollinate all of our foods. It’s going to change our food choices and food prices,” Wigle said.

In the City of Santa Barbara, backyard beekeeping is allowed, with the number of hives permitted determined by lot size.

Wigle said the goal of the effort is to bring county regulations more in line with the city's rules.

“The goal was to get the county to have similar beekeeping rules as Santa Barbara,” he said.

The county's forthcoming recommendations will determine whether and how the existing setback and registration requirements change.

