Santa Barbara County considers new crackdown on catalytic converter theft

Santa Barbara County is considering tougher penalties for catalytic converter theft, even as reported thefts of vehicle parts and accessories have declined in recent years.

At JVS Automotive, owner Jose Lara said catalytic converter thefts were once a common reason customers brought their vehicles into the shop.

“Lately, no, I haven’t seen anyone come in because of catalytic converter theft,” Lara said. “But before, all the time, they would come in without their catalytic converter.”

Lara said he believes increased enforcement could be contributing to the decline.

“I think either the thieves were caught or police enforcement must have gotten better with that,” he said.

County data shows reported thefts of motor vehicle parts and accessories dropped from 834 in 2022 to 291 in 2025. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said catalytic converter thefts are included in that category but are not tracked separately.

For some residents, parking remains a more immediate concern.

“Parking is impacted in Santa Barbara, and that’s a bigger concern whether someone is going to steal your catalytic converter while you are there,” said Santa Barbara resident Gavin Grayson.

Still, county officials are considering an ordinance that would impose penalties on people possessing detached catalytic converters who cannot demonstrate that they own them or are authorized to possess them.

Santa Barbara County would not be the first California jurisdiction to take that approach. Ventura County adopted a similar ordinance in 2025, joining other counties that have enacted measures aimed at addressing catalytic converter theft.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider the proposed ordinance on first reading Sept. 22, with a second reading and possible final adoption scheduled for Oct. 6.

