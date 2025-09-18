Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa Barbara County DA files criminal charges against Sable Offshore Corp.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced on Thursday that criminal charges have been filed against Sable Offshore Corp. for multiple environmental violations.

The company faces 5 felony counts under the California Water Code for allegedly discharging dredged material into U.S. waters.

In addition, Sable Offshore Corp. is charged with 11 misdemeanor violations of the California Fish and Game Code for activities that significantly altered the bed, bank, or channel of rivers, streams, or lakes.

The complaint also includes 5 misdemeanor violations related to the improper placement of excavated materials, potentially contaminating state waters.

The arraignment is scheduled for November 4 at Santa Barbara Superior Court.

