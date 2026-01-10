Santa Barbara County declares local emergency following severe winter storms

On January 9 the County of Santa Barbara proclaimed a local emergency in response to a series of powerful storms that battered the region from December 23, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

Multiple atmospheric river–driven rain events brought widespread impacts, including heavy rainfall, flooding, storm surge, coastal erosion, high winds, landslides, and shallow debris flows across the county.

The storms flooded local roads and state highways, damaged businesses and communities, impacted state and local parks, and forced temporary closures of the Santa Barbara Airport and major highways.

Emergency protective actions and damage to government facilities and assets are currently estimated at $7.6 million, with assessments ongoing according to county officials.

“The storms over the holiday period caused significant damage across Santa Barbara County,” said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. “Declaring a local emergency allows the County to seek inclusion in the State’s disaster proclamation and pursue financial assistance through FEMA and the California Disaster Assistance Act.”

Officials say rainfall totals exceeded 22 inches in some areas, with intense hourly rates recorded during the storms. The National Weather Service issued more than 50 weather statements, and the County sent eight emergency alerts to residents.

The emergency proclamation will be ratified by the Board of Supervisors on January 13, 2026.