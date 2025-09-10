Santa Barbara County delays decision on controversial Isla Vista housing project

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has postponed a decision on a controversial three-story housing development in Isla Vista, citing concerns about density and parking impacts.

The proposed project at 6737 Sueno Road would add 45 bedrooms and 24 parking spaces to the college community. On Tuesday, supervisors unanimously voted to delay approval until further negotiations are completed with the developer.

"I trust we're going to come to the right solution that things are going to work out and there's going to be a benefit for the entire city of Isla Vista," said Jason Lomelino, who has lived at the proposed building site for 25 years.

Lomelino is a pastor at Isla Vista Church and Mission Isla Vista, the entity that owns the property. He would continue to live on-site as the property manager if the development is approved.

"What Isla Vista needs more than anything is a healthy alternative community," Lomelino said during public comment.

However, the project has faced pushback from residents concerned about its impact on the already crowded community.

"We want housing there. It's the perfect spot for it. It just cannot be that dense," said Pegeen Sautar, one of many residents who voiced concerns at Tuesday's meeting.

Parking emerged as a major issue during public comment. Spencer Brandt, president of the Isla Vista Community Services District, noted that "right now, Isla Vista is 106% parked, and over 20% of all vehicles parked on the street barely move at all."

Despite the community's acknowledged need for housing, residents worry the development would exacerbate existing parking problems in the area.

The board's decision to delay comes without a set deadline for approval. Further negotiations between county officials and the developer are expected before any final vote.

"I'm hoping that something can come up that works for everybody," Sautar said.