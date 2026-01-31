Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa Barbara County District Attorney issues impersonation scam alert

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents about scammers impersonating District Attorney John Savrnoch through emails and text messages.

“These messages are designed to create urgency and gain your trust in order to obtain money or personal information,” the office said in a public service announcement. “The District Attorney’s Office will never request gift cards, personal information, or phone numbers through unsolicited emails or text messages.”

Authorities say this scam is a form of phishing, in which criminals pose as trusted individuals to steal money or information.

The office suggests avoiding responses to unsolicited messages, never sharing personal or financial information, and staying alert to unusual payment requests such as gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers.

If you believe you’ve been targeted, call the DA’s Scam Hotline at (805) 568‑2442.

