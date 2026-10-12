Santa Barbara County Elections Office encourages people to register and vote

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office is encouraging community members to register to vote ahead of the General Election on November 3rd.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, October 19. All voters must be a United States citizen and be at least 18 years of age on election day to be eligible to vote.

Voters can verify the accuracy of their voter registration, including their address at the California Secretary of State’s website, or Santa Barbara County Elections Office website: https://www.countyofsb.org/acr-elections.

For community members who want to register to vote with a paper registration form, voter registration cards are available at several locations including at elections offices, at most post offices and libraries.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Offices are located at:

• Santa Barbara Elections Main Office (4440-A Calle Real)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Santa Maria Elections Branch Office (511 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.