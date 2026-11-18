As Santa Barbara County prepares for potentially heavy rain and flooding this winter, officials are urging residents to take precautions before the storm arrives.

Preparation can start with stocking up on essential supplies, including flashlights, batteries, and backup generators. But officials say there is another important step residents can take ahead of the rain: getting sandbags.

Capt. Mike Gray with Santa Barbara County Fire says free sandbags are available throughout the county to help residents protect their properties from potential flooding.

“They should know that there's sand bags throughout the county free of charge,” Gray said.

Officials are also encouraging residents to stay informed by signing up for emergency alerts through ReadySBC.org.

“So be prepared for any flooding; sign up for alerts at ReadySBC, so you're aware of anything happening in the county,” Gray said.

It's not just homes that could be impacted by the storms. Road conditions are also a major concern as heavy rainfall increases the potential for flooding, debris, and other roadway hazards.

Caltrans says crews are already taking steps to prepare for the incoming weather.

“Safety is our number one priority. We have our crew fixing drainage systems, reinforcing slopes, staging equipment, and ensuring pump stations are ready for heavy rain,” said Ashton Harris, a Caltrans public information officer.

For drivers who encounter road closures, officials say the first priority should be finding a safe place before attempting to reroute.

Caltrans recommends using QuickMap, the agency's online interactive map, to check real-time road conditions.

The tool provides information on road closures, traffic, and other hazards, helping drivers identify safer routes before heading out.

As the region prepares for potentially stronger winter storms, officials say taking simple steps now can help residents stay informed, protect their property, and avoid dangerous conditions.

