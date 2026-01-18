Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato announces retirement

Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato announced she will retire in July 2026, ending more than 12 years in the county’s top administrative role.

She plans to remain in her position for the next six months to support a smooth transition, assist with leadership planning, and guide development of the county’s 2026–27 budget.

“Serving Santa Barbara County has been the honor of my professional career,” Miyasato said in a press release. “Together, we modernized County operations, strengthened our safety net and justice system, invested in critical infrastructure, and communicated transparently, even during times of crisis. As we prepare for this transition, our focus remains steady: delivering essential services, supporting our workforce, and upholding the trust of our residents.”

According to the county, during her tenure, Miyasato oversaw major organizational updates, expanded public communication efforts, and guided the county through multiple emergencies, including wildfires, severe storms, and the COVID‑19 pandemic. She also led financial stabilization efforts following the Great Recession, including rebuilding reserves and improving long‑term budget planning.

The county will begin a national search for her successor in coordination with the Board of Supervisors and the Human Resources Department.