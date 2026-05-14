Santa Barbara County explores “Locals First” housing initiative

For many residents, living in Santa Barbara feels increasingly out of reach.

“It feels like an impossibility, and it really sucks especially in Santa Barbara, which is such a beautiful and great place to live,” said visitor Ben Levi.

Now, Santa Barbara County leaders are introducing a new “Locals First” initiative aimed at helping local residents and workers find housing opportunities before listings are opened to outside applicants.

The proposal would rely on voluntary participation, outreach campaigns and partnerships with landlords and real estate groups, rather than strict enforcement measures or legal requirements.

“The program focuses on outreach and awareness, rather than imposing some rigid occupancy mandate, or local residency requirements, we think it’s a good compromise,” said Brian Johnson, CEO of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

Some residents say increasing housing opportunities for locals could help stabilize prices and keep longtime community members from leaving the area.

“As much as it would be nice for people like me, to have places to move, that would also help people from here,” Levi said. “The more availability there is, prices should level out more. I know a lot of people here that are from here are thinking they need to move as well.”