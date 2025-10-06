Santa Barbara County Fire Department launches Fire Prevention Week 2025

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is kicking off Fire Prevention Week on Monday, October 6, 2025, with events and safety tips running through Saturday, October 11, 2025. This year, the focus is on keeping families safe when using rechargeable batteries and electrical devices.

Fire officials recommend buying batteries and devices from reputable sources, charging them on nonflammable surfaces, and always unplugging them once fully charged. Avoid leaving devices unattended during charging, and check regularly for warning signs such as battery swelling, leaks, or excessive heat.

Officials also recommend properly storing and disposing of spare batteries in a cool, dry place and taking used batteries to an approved drop-off site.

Fire prevention week also reminds residents to test smoke alarms and replace batteries if necessary, review and practice your home escape plan, and ensure your address numbers are clearly visible for first responders.

For more safety tips and information on Fire Prevention Week, visit the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s website.

