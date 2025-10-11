Santa Barbara County Fire responds to a structure fire report

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a report of a structure fire at around 10:38 a.m. in Goleta. The structure was a single-family residence and had three occupants at home at the time of the fire. According to fire officials, an adult male was taken to the Goleta Valley Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters found flames primarily confined to the garage with some extension into an adjacent bedroom. Firefighters quickly stopped the fire's forward progress and achieved knockdown by 11:08 a.m., preventing further spread within the home. While there was smoke damage inside, no neighboring residences were affected. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.