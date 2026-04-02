Santa Barbara County implements new safety ordinances for Deltopia weekend

Santa Barbara County has issued new restrictions for this year's Isla Vista Deltopia celebration.

Every year this event draws massive crowds to the Isla Vista neighborhood impacting residents and first responders in the area. In preparation for the event, a countywide public safety plan will be in place from Friday, April 3 through Sunday, April 5.

In addition to the usual zero-tolerance enforcement for noise violations, alcohol offenses and destructive behavior, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will have expanded authority to shut down parties.

This year, under new public nuisance laws, law enforcement will be able to quickly shut down dangerous activity, large gatherings and those obstructing roadways. Misdemeanor charges may be issued to violators.

Additionally, a new 72-hour amplified music ban will be in place this year from 12 a.m. April 3 through 11:59 p.m. April 5, amplified music audible beyond a property line is prohibited. Violations of this ban may result in citations or seizure of equipment.

In an effort to protect public safety, Isla Vista beaches will be closed from 8 a.m. April 3 to 8 a.m. April 6.

As the Deltopia weekend has historically resulted in preventable injuries and overdoses, the County EMS Agency has implemented a triaged medical response. This will allow first responders and hospitals to manage the increased demand.

A DUI checkpoint will also be in place in the City of Goleta on Saturday, April 4. The county encourages the public to make safe and responsible choices and reminds drivers to plan ahead and never drive impaired.