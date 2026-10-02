Santa Barbara County issues health alert during extreme heat warning

The County of Santa Barbara Health Department is issuing a health alert after an extreme heat warning was issued for parts of the county.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning from Friday, October 2, to Thursday, October 8.

The agency expects dangerously hot weather and elevated fire conditions for portions of Santa Barbara County, including all south coast communities and cities, the interior wilderness, and the Cuyama Valley.

A heat advisory will also be in effect from October 3 to October 4.

With an extreme heat warning and heat advisory in place, County Health is urging residents to take safety measures to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The department recommends that during this time, community members limit outdoor activity, drink plenty of cool, non-alcoholic beverages, and never leave children unattended in vehicles.

More information on the health alert and ways to stay safe is available on the Santa Barbara County ReadySBC website.