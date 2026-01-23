Santa Barbara County Jail inmate dies at the hospital

An inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail has died after being taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported on Friday.

Sheriff's officials say Jonathan Lundahl, 65, of Santa Barbara, was found unresponsive in his cell at about 4 p.m. that day.

According to the sheriff's office, Lundahl suffered cardiac arrest while at the hospital and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:11 p.m.

He had been in custody since September 2025, after being arrested on suspicion of elder abuse.

Officials say there were no signs of trauma when jail staff found Lundahl in his cell and his death appears to be the result of natural causes. However, a death investigation is underway to determine an official cause.