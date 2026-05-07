Santa Barbara County joins Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 9.

Community members can participate by leaving non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before mail delivery on May 9.

Letter carriers will collect donations along their postal routes, and all food donated by Santa Barbara County residents will directly support the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and local neighbors facing food insecurity.

The drive accepts shelf-stable, non-glass food items. The most needed donations include:

Nut butters

Canned proteins such as tuna, chicken, and salmon

Whole grain cereals

Pasta and canned pasta sauce

Dried and canned beans

Canned vegetables

Healthy soups and stews

Oatmeal

Bouillon

Olive oil

Rice

The Foodbank's goal this year is to collect 100,000 pounds of nutritious, shelf-stable food to help meet increasing demand across the county.

The need for food assistance in Santa Barbara County continues to grow as inflation, housing costs, and economic pressures place increasing strain on local families.

Organizers say Santa Barbara County has the highest poverty rate in California, and reductions in federal and state food resources have increased pressure on local hunger relief organizations.