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Santa Barbara County officials urge storm preparations ahead of rain

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Jacob Dizon/KSBY
santa barbara county
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Santa Barbara County emergency officials are urging residents to prepare for a storm expected Wednesday, Oct. 21, through Thursday, Oct. 22.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management says the storm could bring flooding along creeks and rivers, streets and low-lying areas. Thunderstorms and minor debris flows are also possible, including within and below recent burn areas.

At this time, no evacuation are being issued.

Officials say residents concerned about unsafe conditions at their homes should leave before the rain begins rather than wait for an official evacuation notification.

Public safety officials are monitoring the storm and will determine whether evacuation warnings, evacuation orders or shelter-in-place instructions are needed.

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