Santa Barbara County organizations offer cool relief for seniors during heat

As temperatures climb along the South Coast, local organizations are opening their doors to help older adults stay cool and safe during the heat.

At the Friendship Center in Montecito, seniors experiencing cognitive memory decline can spend the day participating in classes, socializing with others and escaping the rising temperatures.

Jim, who has attended the center for several years, said he enjoys spending time there.

“I’ve been enjoying it,” he said. “I’m going on my fifth year here. I’ve been here a long, long time…it’s beautiful.”

Family Enrollment Director Kim Larsen said access to a cool space is especially important in the area, where many homes are not equipped with air conditioning.

“Eighty percent of homes in Santa Barbara do not have AC,” Larsen said. “So this is a really great resource for people to come and enjoy the day and not be subjected to the heat.”

The center recently expanded its ability to provide relief during hot weather.

“And because of a wonderful endowment we received a couple of months ago, all of our activity rooms now have air conditioning,” Larsen said.

In Goleta, another place offering an escape from the heat may come as a surprise.

Ice in Paradise, the city’s ice skating rink, is welcoming community members looking to cool off.

“It has been getting really hot out here, and it’s really nice in here, even in the lobby,” said Serine Kugler. “We have a number of different programs — you can come ice skate, watch hockey games, or even just come watch from the sides.”

With temperatures rising, organizers say spaces like these can provide a safe and comfortable option for seniors and others seeking relief from the heat.