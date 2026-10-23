Santa Barbara County proposes streamlined planning permits

Santa Barbara County is considering changes aimed at making planning permits faster, simpler and less costly for residents and businesses.

The County Planning Commission discussed the Phase 3 zoning amendments on Oct. 21 and continued the item to another hearing Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 9 a.m.

If approved, the changes would eliminate planning permit requirements for some smaller projects, including sheds, pergolas, heating and air conditioning equipment and most swimming pools. A building permit would still be required.

The proposal would also reduce or eliminate design review for some smaller new homes, additions, remodels and commercial projects. Most single-family homes and some commercial projects would also have fewer approval steps, notification requirements and opportunities for appeal where allowed under the new rules.

The Oct. 28 hearing will be held at the Planning Commission Hearing Room at 123 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

If recommended for approval, the Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the amendments in December 2026.