Santa Barbara County providing free back-to-school health fairs

The County of Santa Barbara is hosting several free back-to-school health fairs.

The fairs provide students and families with resources to prepare for the upcoming school year.

They will offer free sports physicals, school-required immunizations, family friendly activities, community resource booths, and a school supply giveaway.

The event features partnerships with more than 30 community organizations.

The fairs will take place in three different cities across Santa Barbara County and will be open from 11am to 3pm.

The dates and locations are as follows:



August 4, at Santa Maria Health Center

August 5, at Lompoc Health Center

August 6, at Franklin Health Center

More than 2,400 people attended the fairs last year.

