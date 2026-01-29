Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s custody sergeant suspected of fraud

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office custody sergeant has been arrested on suspicion of timecard fraud.

Segun Ogunleye, 34, faces charges including embezzlement of public funds, forgery, and grand theft, with a white-collar crime enhancement.

He was reportedly arrested at his home in Ventura on Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials say staff first noticed irregularities in Ogunleye’s timecards in October 2025. After further investigation, detectives determined he had collected more than $175,000 in earnings for shifts he did not work. Sheriff’s officials say the fraud dates as far back as 2023.

Ogunleye was reportedly booked into the Ventura County Jail.