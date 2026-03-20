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Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy stabbed while on duty

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Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
The knife allegedly used in the stabbing of a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy.
deputy stabbing.jpg
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A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being stabbed early Friday morning.

It happened at around 12:15 a.m. as deputies were responding to a welfare check in the 4500 block of Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man called 911 “in an agitated state” and made threatening statements about harming someone.

Sheriff’s officials say that when deputies arrived at the scene, they encountered 44-year-old Abu Bakr Sugich, describing him as appearing extremely agitated. The deputies reportedly tried to de-escalate the situation; however, after briefly walking away, officials say Sugich returned to the scene with a hunting-style knife and suddenly stabbed Deputy Fabian Flores in the upper chest.

Other deputies took control of Sugich and placed him in handcuffs.

Deputy Flores was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His wound is described as non-life-threatening and he is reportedly back at home.

Sugich was booked into the county jail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, with bail set at $1 million.

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