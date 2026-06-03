Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office makes fifth arrest in 2025 homicide case

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old victim last year.

On April 30, 2025, first responders in Santa Barbara arrived at San Simeon Drive and Turnpike Road to find a stabbing victim. The teen had apparently been stabbed by several people who had fled the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries before dying later that night.

Over the past year, the sheriff's office has continued investigating leads and made a series of arrests related to the case.

On May 28, 2026, the office made what investigators believe to be the fifth and final arrest in the case. The final suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested at his home in Santa Barbara for murder and conspiracy.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the subject now awaits juvenile court proceedings for murder with a gang enhancement.

"This case is a testament to the determination and professionalism of our detectives," said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. "Even after the initial arrests were made, investigators remained steadfast in their commitment to uncovering every person's role in this homicide."

The sheriff's office made three arrests on June 16th of last year, when 24-year-old Antonio Sanabia Garcia and two 16-year-old suspects were arrested at their respective homes.

The following month, 20-year-old Adelfo Calles was booked on charges of murder and conspiracy before he was released pending a review by the District Attorney's Office. Calles was rearrested on May 9, 2026, with his case now pending in court.

"While no arrest can undo the tragedy suffered by the victim's family and loved ones, we hope today's arrest provides some measure of reassurance that this case was not forgotten," said Sheriff Brown. "Our detectives remained committed to seeking justice from day one and continued that work until every known suspect was identified and arrested."