Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office opens new office at Montecito resort

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the grand opening of its new Montecito Office at Rosewood Miramar Beach resort with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by community members, local partners, and Sheriff's Office personnel.

The say the new office represents an innovative public-private partnership designed to strengthen the Sheriff's Office presence in Montecito while enhancing service and responsiveness to residents, businesses, and visitors. By establishing a closer operational base within the community, deputies will be better positioned to address public safety needs and build stronger relationships with those they serve.

Sheriff’s Office leaders highlighted the importance of collaboration in bringing the project to fruition and expressed gratitude to Rosewood Miramar Beach and other community partners for their support. Community members can call or visit the office.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the resort on South Jameson Lane on Wednesday, June 17.