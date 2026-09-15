Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reopens 1988 cold case

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A decades-old cold case involving the death of a Santa Barbara man has been reopened.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning the reopening of the case involving Mitchell “Buster” Garcia, whose remains were found in a mountain range above Santa Barbara in February 1988.

An anthropological examination led investigators to determine Garcia’s death involved foul play.

The sheriff’s office states they’re looking into whether there is additional information that could now assist with the investigation, and are reaching out to the public, asking anyone with information about Garcia, what he was doing at the time of his disappearance, or information related to his death to contact investigators.

The sheriff’s office stated detectives are sharing photos of Garcia in hopes that someone may recognize him or remember seeing or interacting with him.

Anyone with information they believe may be helpful to the case is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling (805) 681-4171 or emailing tips@sbsheriff.org.