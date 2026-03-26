Santa Barbara County to crack down on unpermitted street food vendors

Santa Barbara County officials are increasing enforcement of unpermitted street food vendors, citing public health concerns, as a new task force prepares to begin operations in April.

Juan Jose, who has been selling fruit for about a month, said the work has been positive so far.

“I like working in Santa Barbara. I have it good,” he said.

County officials say vendors like Jose will soon be subject to stronger oversight. The task force will require vendors to obtain proper permits, define where and when they can operate, and regulate the types of equipment used in food preparation.

Jason Johnston, Santa Barbara County Director of Environmental Health Services, said enforcement will focus on those operating without permits.

“We plan to target vendors who are unpermitted,” Johnston said. “One of the biggest changes is that Environmental Health Services will now be able to remove food and, in some cases, equipment.”

According to a county press release, Environmental Health staff conducted nine compliance operations between September and January. Inspectors issued 14 notices of violation and disposed of approximately 575 pounds of contaminated meat.

Johnston said the county’s primary concerns include lack of sanitation, handwashing, refrigeration and safe cooking practices, as well as the dangers of operating along busy roadsides.

Officials acknowledged that some vendors may struggle to meet the new requirements. Johnston said the county currently does not have funding available to assist vendors who cannot afford the permitting process.

The task force is expected to begin enforcement efforts in April as part of a broader push to improve food safety and public health standards across the county.

