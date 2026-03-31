Santa Barbara County to host second community workshop for new Orcutt Library

Santa Barbara County is inviting the community back for a second public design workshop for the New Orcutt Library Project.

The workshop will be held on March 31 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Oasis Center and is open to all community members.

In January, the county hosted its first public workshop, giving the local community an opportunity to provide feedback on planned renovations for the new Orcutt Library.

Building on feedback from the first session, the county will be presenting ideas for new site concepts, building layouts and program features. Attendees will be encouraged to ask questions and provide additional input as designers enter the next phase of the planning process.

The Orcutt Library is currently planned to have dedicated spaces for student programming, quiet study and community gatherings.

"This workshop is an opportunity to help create a welcoming space that supports learning, connection and opportunity for generations to come," said Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Chair Bob Nelson.

To learn more about the New Orcutt Library Project and the upcoming workshop, click here.

