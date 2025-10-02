Santa Barbara County to host suicide prevention walk at Goleta Beach

The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness will host an Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Goleta Beach Park, in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

The event is open to all members of the community and aims to raise awareness about suicide prevention, honor those lost to suicide, and support individuals who are struggling.

The walk begins at 10 a.m., with check-in starting at 9 a.m. Registration is free and open to the public.

According to AFSP, suicide claims more than 47,000 lives annually in the United States. In 2024, there were 4,000 deaths in California, including 37 in Santa Barbara County.

“This walk is a powerful reminder that no one is alone,” organizers said. “There are resources available, and together we can build a more resilient community.”

Participants will walk side by side to show solidarity, raise awareness, and promote healing. The event also provides access to mental health resources and support services.

To register, visit afsp.org/santabarbara.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, help is available:

