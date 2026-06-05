Santa Barbara County to host two national teams ahead of 2026 World Cup

Santa Barbara County will become an unlikely hub for international soccer next summer as two national teams prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the South Coast.

Westmont College will serve as the training base for the Qatar men's national team, while UC Santa Barbara will host Austria's national team during its World Cup preparations.

The selections place Santa Barbara County among a small number of communities nationwide chosen to host multiple teams ahead of the world's largest sporting event.

"We partnered with FIFA about a year ago and hosted a team for what was called the Club World Cup," said Jeff Raymond, Associate Athletic Director at Westmont College. "We already had a relationship, and last fall they asked if we were interested in hosting a team for the World Cup."

That relationship ultimately led to Qatar choosing Westmont as its home base before competition begins.

"There are a lot of soccer fans that are excited to have them here," Raymond said.

Westmont officials say the opportunity will bring international attention to the campus and the broader Santa Barbara community.

"The World Cup is one of the largest sporting events on the planet, and so to be a part of that and contribute to it in a way is very special for our community," said Ron Smith, Associate Athletic Director for Communications at Westmont.

Meanwhile, Austria's national team will spend approximately one month training at UC Santa Barbara.

"To be on the world stage for something like the World Cup is amazing," said Jayson Simpson, UCSB's Assistant Athletic Director. "Everyone in Goleta and UCSB is so excited for something like this to happen."

According to tournament organizers, 39 national teams will be based in the United States during the World Cup. Santa Barbara County is one of only a handful of locations selected to host more than one team.

The announcement has generated excitement among local soccer fans.

"It's an honor to have them here," said Santa Barbara resident Johnny Yuhaz. "Having an international team out here, it's huge for this city."

Local businesses are also anticipating increased interest from visitors and fans.

At The Press Room, a longtime gathering place for soccer supporters, owner James Rafferty said the World Cup has long been part of the establishment's culture.

"We are a big part of the soccer community," Rafferty said. "When we opened, we were told no one wanted to watch soccer, football as we call it. Well, I proved them wrong."

Officials say the presence of two national teams will showcase Santa Barbara County on an international stage while creating a unique experience for local residents.

"Sports really brings people together," Simpson said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins June 11 and will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

