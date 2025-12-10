Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa Barbara Co. unveils major upgrade to Emergency Operations, Fire Communications centers

Santa Barbara County leaders cut the ribbon Tuesday on a major expansion of the county’s Emergency Operations Center and Regional Fire Communications Center.

The upgrade brings all seven county fire agencies together with American Medical Response on one unified system, making it easier and faster for crews to respond when emergencies strike.

Officials say the new setup allows dispatchers to send the closest available help right away, regardless of city or district boundaries.

The project also adds a larger Joint Information Center and Call Center to keep the public better informed during disasters.

“The RFCC has created a united, faster, smarter, safer county for us as first responders,” Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Garrett Huff said. “We now have the ability to communicate together. Prior to the RFCC, we were all on different radio channels.”

Construction on the nearly $18 million project began in 2023. County leaders say the facility, located in the 4400 block of Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara, marks a major step forward for regional emergency response.

