Santa Barbara County warns beachgoers about water quality after rain

As El Niño raises the potential for heavy rain and stronger storms, stormwater runoff is a concern for coastal communities, where rain can carry pollutants from streets, yards and agricultural areas into creeks and the ocean.

For some beachgoers, the warm water is an invitation to surf. But residents and county officials say conditions can be misleading after a storm.

“I mean, the weirdest thing about the water is how warm it is. But it doesn’t feel slippery, or have the chemical smells that I’ve seen before,” said Kitt Doucette, a Carpinteria resident.

Stormwater runoff can carry bacteria, chemicals, trash and other contaminants from land into waterways, according to Kimberly Ray, who works in marine conservation.

“All the chemicals are coming from land. Everything that’s on land ends up in those creeks — from the chemicals we’re putting in our lawn, the agriculture, trash in the water,” Ray said.

Santa Barbara County health officials recommend staying out of ocean and creek waters for at least 72 hours after rainfall to reduce the risk of exposure to contaminants.

“It is our recommendation, people don’t go in ocean or in creek waters 72 hours after rainfall,” said Jason Johnston, environmental health services director for Santa Barbara County.

Even when water appears clean, it may contain bacteria and other contaminants. Exposure through swallowing contaminated water, inhaling water droplets or contact with contaminated water can cause illness, including gastrointestinal infections and, in some cases, respiratory problems.

Beachgoers can also consult the county’s online water quality map to review conditions at beaches throughout Santa Barbara County before entering the water.

Doucette said some coastal locations warrant extra caution.

“There are a few places along the coast that are dicey,” Doucette said.

With rain potentially increasing runoff into local waterways, officials recommend checking current beach water quality advisories and waiting at least 72 hours after rainfall before swimming or surfing in the ocean or creeks.