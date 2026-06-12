Santa Barbara crime spree ends with arrest

A Santa Barbara man is in custody after a series of incidents Friday morning.

Police say the man tried to ram a police officer with a stolen vehicle, attempted to carjack a woman and broke into two homes.

Around 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, Santa Barbara Police officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Cliff Drive.

About 15 minutes later, an officer located the vehicle in the 1st block of North Milpas Street.

Police say the suspect in the car accelerated toward the officer and attempted to use the vehicle to ram into him. The officer moved out of the vehicle's path and was not injured.

The suspect then allegedly hit a parked vehicle with their car before taking off.

Shortly after, police say the suspect approached a woman seated in her vehicle near the intersection of Salinas Street and Gutierrez Street and tried to take her car.

According to authorities during the encounter the suspect pointed a cell phone at the victim in an attempt to make it appear as though he was armed with a firearm.

The victim drove away safely and immediately contacted police.

As officers continued searching for the suspect, they say they received a report that he had forced entry into a home in the 900 block of East Carrillo Street and attempted to get into a second home in the 1000 block of East Canon Perdido Street.

Officers located the suspect, he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Samuel Ingram, 25, of Santa Barbara.