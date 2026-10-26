Santa Barbara DA to host Día de los Muertos altar celebration

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office is set to host a Día de los Muertos celebration Oct. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The holiday, also referred to as the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican tradition honoring loved ones who have passed away and celebrating their memory with family and the community.

The DA’s office called the celebration “an opportunity to recognize the importance of remembering loved ones and honoring the lasting impact they have on our lives,” according to a press release. The office also shared that many people who walk through its doors have been deeply impacted by loss.

The celebration will be open to the public, and a commemorative altar will be available for viewing during regular business hours from Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 at 1112 Santa Barbara St.