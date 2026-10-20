Santa Barbara DMV to close temporarily until mid-January

The Santa Barbara DMV will be closed starting October 23 for renovations.

The office at 535 Castillo Street is currently scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, January 15.

Renovations to the office will include new flooring, carpet, furniture, interior and exterior paint, upgraded data cables, and restrooms.

The office is reminding residents that most DMV tasks do not require an in-person visit and can be completed on the DMV website.

However, if needed, customers can visit the following offices in the region: