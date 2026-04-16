Santa Barbara DUI manslaughter case ends in probation sentence

A judge has sentenced 29-year-old Katelyn Fultz to 5 years of probation and 270 days in county jail, suspending 6 years of state prison.

Fultz had pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with a deadly crash on Highway 154 last year.

The crash happened on May 1, 2025, when authorities say Fultz crossed double yellow lines and hit another car.

According to authorities the crash left 24-year-old Carly Howard in a coma; she later died from her injuries. Albert Ineira a passenger in Howard's car survived but suffered significant injuries, including a fractured foot.

Prosecutors say Fultz had a blood alcohol level of 0.167% more than twice the legal limit and toxicology reports showed the presence of cocaethylene, a substance formed when alcohol and cocaine are used together. She was also driving without a valid license.

Despite prosecutors requesting more than 10 years in prison and probation officials recommending over 7 years, the court opted for probation and reduced one felony DUI charge to a misdemeanor.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch called the sentence “profoundly shocking,” arguing it fails to reflect the severity of the crime and sends the wrong message about impaired driving.

Fultz remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court April 28 to finalize the terms of her probation.