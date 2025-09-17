Santa Barbara Foundation launches new Critical Needs Response Fund

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced the launch of its Critical Needs Response Fund to help nonprofit organizations on the Central Coast.

The announcement was made during the Partnership for Excellence conference in Buellton on Tuesday.

The fund provides support to non-profit organizations that are either facing financial disruptions due to changes in public funding or are experiencing an increase in demand for their services.

California Association of Nonprofits CEO Geoff Green says the fund is meant to help local organizations respond quickly to the evolving needs of the community.

"When you dig down a little bit with anybody— any neighbor, any friend— anybody that I've ever known has been touched by a nonprofit," Green said. "It's just really important to remember that that is a really powerful part of our community and our economy. So we're here to support that."

The Critical Response Fund grants range between $10,000 and $50,000 and are awarded to the nonprofit organization two to four weeks after applying.

More information about the fund can be found on the Santa Barbara Foundation's Grant Opportunities webpage.