While conditions at Santa Barbara Harbor may appear calm, crews are already taking precautions to protect docks and other infrastructure as water levels rise.

Maintenance crews with the city's Waterfront Department have installed additional supports on harbor pilings to prevent damage from elevated tides.

“Our maintenance staff installed some additional support on the piles. We identified piles that can potentially have the pile cap come off or maybe come loose. This is one of them, so this morning, this is where the tide was,” said Angela Rodriguez, an administrative analyst with the Waterfront Department.

The pilings help secure the docks, and officials say keeping them stable is critical to preventing boats from breaking loose.

“The sleeves a lot of times have the dock lines tied to them, so if those pop off, the dock line would also pop off,” Rodriguez said.

For boat owners, the concern goes beyond high tides. The combination of elevated water levels and incoming surf can create dangerous conditions and lead to significant damage.

“This is a really safe harbor, but this surrounding area when tide is really high and surf comes in, it can be a big deal and cause a lot of damage,” said boat owner George Richardson.

Officials are also monitoring conditions at Stearns Wharf and Gaviota, where elevated tides could affect coastal access, infrastructure and public safety.

Officials are urging the public to use caution around waterfront areas as crews continue to monitor conditions.