Santa Barbara city officials are taking steps to prepare for potentially severe winter weather after declaring a local emergency in anticipation of El Niño-related storms.

The declaration gives the city authority to move forward with emergency preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery measures before severe weather arrives.

For businesses that operate on the water, rough conditions can mean more than just an inconvenience. They can lead to canceled trips, lost revenue and difficult decisions about when it is safe to operate.

Capt. Milo Wolf of Lil’ Toot said boat operators are already preparing for the possibility of rough conditions.

"It's a living hell. We don't run when it's rainy. If it's too rough, we're not gonna go," Wolf said.

One of the biggest concerns heading into the winter season is high surf, which could create additional challenges for boats navigating in and out of the harbor.

Capt. Eddy Edger of Condor Express said sand buildup has previously affected conditions inside the harbor.

"The waves we might get here in the harbor, a few years ago the sand kind of filled in the harbor," Edger said.

The city's emergency declaration allows officials to take proactive measures, including inspecting storm drains, creeks and waterways, clearing debris and preparing equipment and protective materials ahead of major storms.

Harbor operators are also taking precautions by securing dock lines, adding extra lines and fenders, and closely monitoring ocean conditions.

"I think most people are making sure their dock lines are tight, and they got extra line and fenders on, and for us we are just exercising as much caution as possible," Wolf said.

Along the waterfront, crews are also building protective sand berms, preparing sandbags for businesses and staging equipment in case large swells threaten coastal areas.

City officials are encouraging residents and businesses to prepare now rather than wait until severe weather arrives.