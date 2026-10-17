Santa Barbara Harbor prepares for potential El Niño storms as sailors face boat removal deadline

Sailors at Leadbetter Beach are squeezing in one last sail before removing their catamarans ahead of the winter storm season, as Santa Barbara prepares for potential flooding, strong winds, and coastal erosion.

According to sailors, they have to remove their boats from Leadbetter Beach earlier than the usual end of the season on October 31.

“It was challenging sailing out there just ’cause the wind is strong and gusty,” said Jason Robertson, a sailor.

The city is also preparing for potential storm impacts by building sand berms near Mission Creek and the Harbor West parking lot to help protect vulnerable areas from flooding.

The harbor is preparing equipment to secure marina docks, while boat owners are being encouraged to ready their vessels for winter weather. Parking lots and other waterfront areas could also face closures if large swells and unusually high tides create hazardous conditions.

Kevin Duffy, a boat owner, said the combination of storms and high tides can cause significant damage.

“If a storm is coincidental with a high tide, that’s when a lot of damage gets done, so we’re hoping a high tide and swell don’t happen,” Duffy said.

Flooding is not the only concern along the coastline. Erosion has reduced the amount of sand on some beaches, raising concerns about the shoreline’s vulnerability to future storms.

The city is evaluating longer-term options to protect the waterfront, including flood barriers, drainage improvements, beach replenishment, and a proposed rock revetment near the Harbor Commercial Area.

The measures are intended to help reduce flooding and erosion while protecting harbor facilities and surrounding public spaces ahead of the winter storm season.