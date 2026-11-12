Santa Barbara honors veterans through music and remembrance

Dozens gathered in Santa Barbara on Veterans Day to honor those who served, with music bringing veterans, families and younger generations together in remembrance.

For Barbara Statler, performing with the Primetime Band is about more than the music. For the past 11 years, she’s been part of a performance honoring those who have served in the military.

“It’s a really special opportunity for the band, and to just appreciate all those who have given so much for us,” Statler said.

Some of the tributes carry a personal connection.

“I sing along to the Marine Corps hymn. My dad was a Marine,” she said.

The gathering brings the community together to recognize the sacrifices of those who served. Among them is Frederick Ryan Lopez, who served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Lopez says events like this offer an opportunity to connect younger generations with the experiences and history of those who came before them.

“We need to encourage our youth about the possibility, but at the same time, they need to appreciate what has gone before them and why they’re here, listen to this great music and see these people,” Lopez said.

That connection between generations is visible throughout the crowd, where people of all ages come together to honor veterans and recognize their service.

Statler says seeing that mix of generations is one of the most meaningful parts of the performance.

“It’s amazing to look across the crowd and see all the span of ages from those UCSB kids that are just starting out in their military careers to their grandfathers, even great-grandfathers. It’s a lot to appreciate,” she said.

