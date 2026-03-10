Santa Barbara inches toward short-term rental restrictions

The Santa Barbara Planning Commission has advanced a proposed ordinance that would regulate short-term vacation rentals, including homes and units listed on Airbnb. The measure now moves to the City Council for a vote later this spring.

The ordinance comes in response to years of complaints from neighbors about noise, parties and overcrowding in some areas. If approved, it would establish rules on where short-term rentals are allowed and set guidelines to reduce impacts on surrounding neighborhoods. The rules would also apply to “home shares,” where homeowners rent out rooms in the homes they live in.

Not all residents support the proposal. Micah Greisby, a local surf instructor, said Airbnb is a major source of income for him.

“Letting people who own their own homes do what they should be able to do. It’s their home, they should be able to rent it out if they want to,” he said. “A lot of my income comes from Airbnb and things like that. It’s great, you get to see the city from a local’s eye.”

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors said it supports regulations that allow homeowners to rent responsibly but warned that overly strict guidelines could cost the city nearly $3 million in Transient Occupancy Tax revenue.

“We want folks to be able to utilize their homes as they see fit, but within guidelines worked on with the city, making sure neighborhoods aren’t turned into de facto hotels,” the association said.

The City Council will review the ordinance in the coming months.

