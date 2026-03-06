Santa Barbara man arrested after alleged police chase and crash

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly trying to get away from police and crashing his vehicle into a tree in the city’s Eastside neighborhood.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the incident began around 9:30 p.m. on March 5 when an officer spotted a Lincoln Navigator traveling eastbound in the 1200 block of East Cota Street without its headlights on and at a high rate of speed.

Police say the driver continued recklessly through several residential streets as the officer attempted to catch up.

When the officer initiated a traffic stop, the driver allegedly failed to stop and attempted to take off.

During the chase, the SUV collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle near the 1100 block of East Gutierrez Street, authorities said.

The vehicle then continued westbound before crashing into a tree in the 300 block of Calle Cesar Chavez.

After the crash, the people inside the vehicle reportedly tried to run off. A short time later, the driver returned and voluntarily surrendered to officers.

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Yahir Limon-Avita of Santa Barbara. He was not injured in the incident.

Limon-Avita was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges including felony evading and hit-and-run.

His bail was set at $75,000.