Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Santa Barbara man arrested for allegedly injecting teen with meth

santa barbara county sheriff.jpg
KSBY
santa barbara county sheriff.jpg
Posted

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say they have arrested 50-year-old Santa Barbara resident Kyle Snyder after he allegedly met a 17-year-old girl online and arranged to meet her.

Authorities say through their investigation they learned that while at Snyder’s home in the 2400-block of Pained Cave Road, he allegedly injected the teen with methamphetamine and sexually assaulted her.

On June 30 detectives tracked Snyder to the 2500-block of Mesa School Road where he was arrested while getting out of a ride share.

Snyder was booked into jail for a felony charge of providing narcotics to a juvenile and for a outstanding warrant for violation of probation related to a prior witness intimidation case.

Snyder is still in jail with bail set at $325,000.

Due to the victim’s age and the nature of this investigation authorities say no further details will be released about the teen.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community