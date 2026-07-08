Santa Barbara man arrested for allegedly injecting teen with meth

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say they have arrested 50-year-old Santa Barbara resident Kyle Snyder after he allegedly met a 17-year-old girl online and arranged to meet her.

Authorities say through their investigation they learned that while at Snyder’s home in the 2400-block of Pained Cave Road, he allegedly injected the teen with methamphetamine and sexually assaulted her.

On June 30 detectives tracked Snyder to the 2500-block of Mesa School Road where he was arrested while getting out of a ride share.

Snyder was booked into jail for a felony charge of providing narcotics to a juvenile and for a outstanding warrant for violation of probation related to a prior witness intimidation case.

Snyder is still in jail with bail set at $325,000.

Due to the victim’s age and the nature of this investigation authorities say no further details will be released about the teen.