Santa Barbara man arrested for assault with deadly weapon, narcotics

Santa Barbara Police Department have arrested a man following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

On February 2, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a felony battery at the Speedway Express parking lot on N. Milpas Street.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Isaiah Angel Munoz from Santa Barbara, intentionally used his vehicle to strike the victim. The incident reportedly follows an argument earlier in the evening. The victim sustained minor injuries.

On February 4, officers obtained a warrant for Munoz's arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.

Munoz was located later that same day in the Chevron parking lot on Coast Village Road, and was taken into custody.

Upon further investigation, officers seized narcotics and the following weapons:



AR-15-style pistol (ghost gun, non-serialized)

A loaded 100-round magazine inserted in the firearm

Three additional high-capacity magazines containing around 150 rounds of ammunition

A ballistic bulletproof vest

A significant quantity of suspected crime

Santa Barbara Police Department says Munoz is prohibited from possessing firearms. He has been booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on numerous felony weapons charges, narcotics charges and assault with a deadly weapon; bail was set at $500,000.